Pimco Total Return ETF posts outflows in Oct of $437 mln -Morningstar
November 4, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco Total Return ETF posts outflows in Oct of $437 mln -Morningstar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, an actively managed ETF designed to mimic the strategy of the flagship mutual fund, posted its second straight month of outflows in October, totaling $437 million compared with $631 million outflow in September, according to Morningstar data.

The Pimco Total Return ETF saw nearly $550 million in outflows in the two days following news of the departure of longtime manager Bill Gross.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

