FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Allianz is mulling the purchase of public sector insurer Provinzial Nordwest and is prepared to pay the insurer’s book value of 2.25 billion euros ($2.92 billion), the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper reported, without citing sources.

Allianz declined comment on the report and Provinzial Nordwest was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)