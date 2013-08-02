FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz not considering share buybacks now -CEO
#Financials
August 2, 2013 / 9:38 AM / 4 years ago

Allianz not considering share buybacks now -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ is not considering buying back its own shares at the moment, Chief Executive Michael Diekmann told a conference call with journalists on Friday.

Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer also told the call the company expects a hit of around 200 million euros ($264.67 million) from a hail storm in area of Baden-Wuerttemberg late last month. The storm is estimated to have caused 40,000 residential damage claims and a further 40,000 car damage claims at Allianz.

$1 = 0.7557 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Edward Taylor

