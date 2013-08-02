FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz can meet systemic insurer capital requirements-CEO
August 2, 2013 / 8:37 AM / in 4 years

Allianz can meet systemic insurer capital requirements-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Allianz is confident of meeting any additional capital demands placed on it after the insurer was designated as a “systemically relevant” financial institution by international regulators.

Chief Executive Michael Diekmann maintained that Allianz was not a threat to the financial system and said he was confident the company would come to a sensible solution on the implications of being held to higher standards in talks with regulators over the coming months.

“Allianz’s business mix and risk management is so well positioned that we are already able today to meet all the additional capital demands from the ‘systemically relevant’ designation,” Diekmann told a conference call on Friday.

Allianz was one of nine global insurers identified last month as being so important to the financial system that they should be subject to closer regulatory scrutiny and hold a yet to be determined amount of additional capital. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

