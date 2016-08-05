FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Allianz Q2 net falls by half, hit by claims, unit sale
August 5, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Allianz Q2 net falls by half, hit by claims, unit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz reported a larger-than-expected 46 percent drop in net profit in the second quarter, hit by higher damage claims, weak asset management performance and a writedown on the sale its South Korean business.

Quarterly net profit was 1.1 billion euros ($1.22 billion), compared with an average forecast of 1.53 billion euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Nevertheless, Allianz confirmed it would reach its target operating profit of 10.5 billion euros this year, plus or minus 500 million euros, with the range reflecting uncertainty about natural catastrophe and financial market developments.

$1 = 0.8984 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
