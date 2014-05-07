FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz Q1 net income slips despite higher revenue
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2014 / 7:02 AM / 3 years ago

Allianz Q1 net income slips despite higher revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - Insurer Allianz SE posted a slight fall in net income in the first quarter despite a surge in revenue, the company said in a preliminary statement ahead of its annual shareholder meeting later on Wednesday.

Europe’s leading insurer saw net income attributable to shareholders ease to 1.64 billion euros ($2.29 billion) compared to 1.71 billion euros for the first quarter of 2013.

Revenues for the first quarter rose to 34 billion euros, the highest quarterly revenues in the company’s history, compared to 32 billion euros one year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected net income in the quarter of 1.621 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters estimates. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.