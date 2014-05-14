FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pimco outflows dent Allianz asset management earnings
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Pimco outflows dent Allianz asset management earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz saw 21.7 billion euros in net investment outflows from its bond fund manager Pimco in the first quarter, hurting performance fees and contributing to a 28 percent decline in asset management operating profit.

Quarterly operating profit in asset management fell to 646 million euros from 900 million a year earlier, Europe’s largest insurer said on Wednesday.

Allianz already reported preliminary earnings for the first quarter last week, saying it was on track to achieve its full year group operating profit target of 10.0 billion euros. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.