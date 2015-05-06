FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz confident on 2015 goals after earnings rise
May 6, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

Allianz confident on 2015 goals after earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz is confident of reaching its full year goal after posting an 11 percent rise in net income and a five percent increase in operating profit in the first quarter, bolstered by strong revenue gains, it said on Wednesday.

Europe’s largest insurer said quarterly operating profit rose to 2.86 billion euros ($3.22 billion) from 2.72 billion in the year-earlier quarter.

“We remain confident in achieving our full-year operating profit target of 10.4 billion euros, plus or minus 400 million euros,” said Allianz Chief Executive Michael Diekmann in a statement ahead of the annual meeting of shareholders.

Net income rose to 1.82 billion euros from 1.64 billion in the year-earlier quarter. ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.