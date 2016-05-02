Allianz Q1 operating profit slips, net income up

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - Allianz posted a 3.5 percent decline in first-quarter operating profit, but saw net income jump by 22 percent due to one-off effects, Europe’s largest insurer said in a statement on Monday.

Revenues in the January-to-March period dropped 6.4 percent, Allianz said, adding that its guidance for the financial year 2016 remained unchanged.

Allianz shares extended gains to trade 3.1 percent higher on the news, outperforming a 1 percent higher market. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)