FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz Q2 net profit beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2013 / 5:22 AM / in 4 years

Allianz Q2 net profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Allianz’s net profit rose by a forecast-beating 27 percent to 1.6 billion euros ($2.12 billion) in the second quarter, helped by strong performance in property and casualty insurance and asset management.

Europe’s biggest insurer had been expected to report quarterly net profit of 1.29 billion euros, the average of 10 forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed, up from 1.25 billion in the year-earlier quarter.

Operating profit rose by 5.2 percent to 2.4 billion euros, it said on Friday, also beating the poll average.

Allianz confirmed its goal of reaching operating profit of 9.2 billion euros this year, plus or minus 500 million, but added it would likely reach the top of the range. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.