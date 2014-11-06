FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 6, 2014 / 10:02 PM / 3 years ago

Allianz boosts dividend after Q3 profit jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz bumped up its dividend and promised further payouts in the future after unveiling an 11 percent rise in net profit in the third quarter that beat expectations.

Europe’s biggest insurer on Thursday said it would pay out 50 percent of net profit as a dividend, compared with 40 percent up to now. The move is likely to help mollify shareholders worried about management turmoil and investor outflows at asset management arm Pimco.

Allianz also said its quarterly net profit jumped to 1.6 billion euros ($1.98 billion) from 1.45 billion in the year earlier quarter, beating the 1.54 billion euros average in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

The company also confirmed that it expected to reach operating profit of around 10.5 billion euros in 2014. (1 US dollar = 0.8082 euro) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)

