MUNICH May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz
on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it
reported robust key figures for the first quarter.
"Our first quarter results were a good start into 2017 and
our balance sheet remained strong," Chief Executive Oliver Baete
said in a statement.
The group affirmed its forecast for 2017 operating profit of
10.8 billion euros ($11.8 billion), plus or minus 500 million
euros, barring unforeseen events, crises or natural
catastrophes.
First-quarter operating profit rose 9.4 percent to 2.9
billion euros, while revenue was 2.5 percent higher at 36.2
billion.
Net income attributable to shareholders was 1.8 billion
euros in the quarter, down 15.3 percent from a year ago, which
Allianz attributed largely to year-earlier one-off gains from
the sale of financial stakes.
Allianz published the earnings ahead of its annual general
meeting due to start later in the morning.
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
