Allianz net profit down as asset management, insurance hit
November 6, 2015

Allianz net profit down as asset management, insurance hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz SE posted a larger than expected 15 percent decline in net profit in the third quarter, hit by outflows in asset management and declines in insurance.

Quarterly net profit was 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion), which was below the lowest forecast of 1.44 billion in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. Analysts on average had forecasted a decline to 1.5 billion euros, from 1.6 billion in the year-earlier quarter.

Allianz nevertheless said it expected to arrive at the upper end of its full-year target for operating profit of 10.0 to 10.8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9197 euros)

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz

