FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz unveils 7.30 eur/share dividend for 2015
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2016 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Allianz unveils 7.30 eur/share dividend for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Allianz unveiled a lower than expected dividend of 7.30 euros ($8.12) per share for 2015 after posting net profit for the fourth quarter and full year that were also slightly below analyst consensus.

The proposed dividend was up 6.6 percent from the previous year’s 6.85 euros per share but below the average expectation for 7.35 euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Full year net profit was 6.6 billion euros, also slightly below the 6.7 billion average forecast in the poll.

$1 = 0.8991 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.