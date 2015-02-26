FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz ups dividend by less than expected
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Allianz ups dividend by less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Feb 26 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz raised its dividend by less than expected after full year operating and net profit fell short of analysts’ expectations in 2014.

Europe’s largest insurer on Thursday unveiled a dividend of 6.85 euros ($8) per share, up from 5.30 euros paid for 2013 but short of the median forecast of 7.00 euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Full year net profit came in a 6.22 billion euros, compared with the average expectation of 6.45 billion in the Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.