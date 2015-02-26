Allianz ups dividend by less than expected

MUNICH, Feb 26 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz raised its dividend by less than expected after full year operating and net profit fell short of analysts’ expectations in 2014.

Europe’s largest insurer on Thursday unveiled a dividend of 6.85 euros ($8) per share, up from 5.30 euros paid for 2013 but short of the median forecast of 7.00 euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Full year net profit came in a 6.22 billion euros, compared with the average expectation of 6.45 billion in the Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)