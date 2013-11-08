FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Allianz says to beat own 2013 operating profit target
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2013 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Allianz says to beat own 2013 operating profit target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Low interest rates make environment more risky

* Q4 storm Christian claims, other factors up to 400 mln eur

* Property-casualty business improves

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Allianz said it expected operating profit of slightly more than 9.7 billion euros ($13 billion) in 2013, edging over the top of its own target range and in line with analysts’ expectations.

Europe’s biggest insurer on Friday posted third-quarter operating profit of 2.52 billion euros, in line with analysts’ expectations, helped by an improvement in property-casualty insurance, while volatile markets hurt performance in life-health insurance and asset management.

“The global low interest rate environment and market volatility will continue to negatively impact Allianz’s risk profile through our business development, asset values and the value of our liabilities,” the company said.

Asset management saw net outflows from third party investors of 26.7 billion euros in the third quarter, compared with inflows of 31.5 billion euros in the same quarter a year earlier.

Allianz said damage claims from winter storm Christian, a review of product strategy in Korea, and investments in its consolidation of IT centres might crimp operating profit by 100 million to 400 million euros in the fourth quarter.

It also unveiled a slight rise in third-quarter net profit to 1.45 billion euros, compared with the 1.41 billion euro average of 10 forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.