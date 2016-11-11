FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz Q3 net income beats forecast, Pimco sees inflows
November 11, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

Allianz Q3 net income beats forecast, Pimco sees inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Europe's largest insurer Allianz posted a forecast-beating 37 percent rise in third quarter net income on Friday, and said its U.S. bond fund manager Pimco saw third-party net inflows for the first time in over three years.

Quarterly net profit of 1.86 billion euros ($2.03 billion) came in above the average forecast of 1.58 billion euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

"Efforts to develop our business in a very difficult environment are paying off," Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer said in a statement.

Allianz confirmed its full-year target for operating profit of 10.5 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros.

U.S. bond manager Pimco saw third-party net inflows of 4.7 billion euros in the third quarter, its first net inflows since the second quarter of 2013.

$1 = 0.9162 euros Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
