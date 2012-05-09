FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz Q1 net profit jump beats expectations
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

Allianz Q1 net profit jump beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Allianz, Europe’s largest insurer, reported net profit rose nearly 60 percent to over 1.4 billion euros ($1.82 billion) in the first quarter, according to preliminary figures that beat analyst expectations.

Europe’s biggest insurer, releasing results ahead of their official publication on May 15, also said revenues exceeded 30 billion euros and operating profit was more than 2.3 billion euros in the first three months of the year.

“All three business segments contributed to the good start into 2012, and we are on track to achieve our target for 2012,” Allianz Chief Executive Michael Diekmann said in a statement on Wednesday ahead at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

The average of six estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages was for quarterly net profit of 1.273 billion euros. Operating profit had been expected to come in at 1.98 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.