FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz says Q1 net profit up 24 pct to 1.7 bln eur
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2013 / 6:52 AM / in 4 years

Allianz says Q1 net profit up 24 pct to 1.7 bln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - Allianz’s net profit rose by nearly one fourth to about 1.7 billion euros ($2.22 billion) in the first quarter, driven by a solid performance from all its main businesses, Europe’s biggest insurer said on Tuesday.

“The improvement in our results comes from all of our business segments, so it is broad-based,” Chief Executive Michael Diekmann said in a statement.

Operating profit rose by 20 percent to 2.8 billion euros but the insurer said it saw no need to change its outlook in view of existing market risks.

Allianz is due to release detailed results for the first quarter on May 15. ($1 = 0.7659 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.