FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asset management surge boosts Allianz earnings
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2013 / 5:31 AM / in 4 years

Asset management surge boosts Allianz earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - Surging revenue and profit at Allianz’s PIMCO asset management unit gave a strong boost to the insurer’s overall performance in the first quarter, Allianz said on Wednesday.

PIMCO, manager of the world’s biggest bond fund, saw net inflows of third party assets nearly double in the first quarter to over 40 billion euros ($51.9 billion), Allianz said in a statement that provided details of the group’s quarterly results.

Europe’s biggest insurer had already given preliminary key figures for the first quarter on May 7, saying all its divisions contributed to a nearly 20 percent rise in group operating profit.

Operating and net profit in asset management nearly doubled in the first three months of the year, as margins rose in addition to volume.

Germany’s third-biggest insurance group, Talanx, is due to report quarterly results later on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.