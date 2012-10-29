URGENT- Allianz 3rd-qtr operating profit 2.5 bln euros

* Eyes 2012 operating profit above 9 bln euro

* Q3 net profit 1.4 bln euros

* All business segments better-than-expected in Q3

By Jonathan Gould

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz SE posted preliminary operating profit of 2.5 billion euros in the third quarter on the back of what it said was better-than-expected performance in all business segments, especially asset management.

Europe’s biggest insurer, which reported headline earnings figures ahead of scheduled release on Nov. 9, also said net profit was 1.4 billion euros in the July to September period.

Allianz now expects full year operating profit to exceed 9 billion euros if business remains within normal expectations through the remainder of the year, up from a previous target of 8.2 billion, plus or minus 500 million euros.

“Net income growth will be comparatively lower because of further balance sheet strengthening including investment de-risking and restructuring activities, as already seen in the first nine months of 2012,” Allianz said in a statement.