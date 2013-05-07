Allianz CEO sees P&C earnings improvement in 2013

MUNICH, May 7 (Reuters) - Allianz expects earnings at its property and casualty insurance business to improve slightly this year, while earnings in life and health insurance as well as asset management should decline slightly, the company’s chief executive said.

Europe’s biggest insurer also expects to see improvement at U.S. unit Fireman’s Fund this year, with performance returning to an acceptable level by 2015, Michael Diekmann said, according to the prepared text of a speech he is holding at Allianz’s annual shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)