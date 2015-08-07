FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz CEO sees improvement at Pimco in coming quarters
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 7, 2015 / 8:08 AM / 2 years ago

Allianz CEO sees improvement at Pimco in coming quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest insurer Allianz’s chief executive said there were continued, albeit slowing, outflows from asset manager Pimco in July, but he expected to see improvement in the coming quarters.

“The situation is better than the results we have posted so far,” Oliver Baete told reporters on a media call on Friday, adding the firm had been focusing on stabilising the management team and improving investment performance.

Third-party investors pulled a further 29.3 billion euros in funds from Pimco the second quarter.

U.S.-based Pimco, which contributes more than a fifth of the German insurer’s operating profit, saw record outflows and management turmoil last year, including the acrimonious departure of its leader Bill Gross, known as the “Bond King”. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Writing by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.