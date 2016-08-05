FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz sees Pimco net outflows falling to zero
August 5, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Allianz sees Pimco net outflows falling to zero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Allianz on Friday stuck to its for prediction that net investor outflows from its struggling U.S. bond manager Pimco will come to an end in the second half of the year.

"If we keep bringing outflows in the right direction, getting to zero is within reach," Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer told journalists in a conference call.

"It's thoroughly realistic," he said, adding that inflows have been very stable in recent months.

Pimco saw net investor withdrawals of 18 billion euros ($20 billion) in the second quarter, of which 17 billion were from a single client, Wemmer said, declining to name the customer.

$1 = 0.8976 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze

