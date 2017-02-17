* Q4 net inflows from external clients 5.9 bln euros
* FY third-party assets down 1.4 pct to 1.03 trln euros
* 2017 net inflows already close to whole of Q4
By Simon Jessop and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
LONDON/ZURICH, Feb 17 Bond-focused investment
firm Pimco, part of German insurer Allianz, said
external clients added 5.9 billion euros ($6.3 billion) to its
funds in the fourth-quarter, and demand had remained strong in
the opening weeks of the new year.
The gains marked the second consecutive quarter of net
inflows for Pimco and a positive end to the year for Chief
Executive Manny Roman, who took over from Pimco founder Bill
Gross in November.
Demand was particularly strong for Pimco's Income and
Investment Grade Credit strategies, it said, referring to high
quality corporate bonds.
Along with positive market and currency moves, the inflows
later in 2016 helped to contain a 1.4 percent drop in full-year
third-party assets to 1.03 trillion euros.
"The PIMCO turnaround is on track as the fourth quarter was
the second consecutive reporting period with positive
third-party net inflows," Allianz Chief Financial Officer Dieter
Wemmer said in the statement.
"Cost cuts, especially in variable compensation, helped to
make up for revenue declines and lift operating profit slightly
in the quarter," he added.
Demand from external clients had picked up pace in the
opening weeks of 2017, with January's net inflows of around 5
billion euros, almost matching that for the whole of the
fourth-quarter, Wemmer said on a media call on Friday.
Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn said recently the group
had been buying more high-quality bonds, including Treasuries,
which would continue to remain in demand by investors given
geopolitical risks around the world.
Ivascyn oversees Pimco's flagship Total Return Fund, which
itself took in $1.6 billion from investors in January, to take
total assets under management to $75 billion.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said demand for high-grade
credit funds was currently close to historic highs, while
Thomson Reuters data showed bond issuance volumes hit a new high
in January.
Pimco's performance update came as part of parent Allianz's
full-year results, in which it announced a 3 billion euro share
buyback and dividend hike, sending its shares higher up 3
percent on Friday.
($1 = 0.9395 euros)
(Editing by Keith Weir)