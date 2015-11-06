FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz strategy review heralds big internal change -CFO
Sections
Featured
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
North Korea
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Allianz strategy review heralds big internal change -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The current strategy review at Allianz will entail big changes internally at Europe’s largest insurer, its Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer said on Friday.

“Whether it’s a sea change will certainly be judged differently seen from the inside and outside; internally, it is a big step towards the changes needed in the organisation,” Wemmer told a conference call with journalists.

The review, being conducted under the leadership of Chief Executive Oliver Baete, who took the insurer’s helm in May, will focus boosting growth through client-orientation and digitisation as well as improving international teamwork, Wemmer said.

Allianz will present the results of the review at an investor day on Nov. 24. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.