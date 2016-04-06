FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Anbang says to acquire Allianz S.Korean units
April 6, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

China's Anbang says to acquire Allianz S.Korean units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - China’s Anbang Insurance Group signed an agreement to acquire German insurer Allianz’s South Korean units for an undisclosed amount, the two companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Anbang will buy life insurance business Allianz Life Insurance Korea and asset management unit Allianz Global Investors Korea, the statement said. The transaction is subject to local regulatory approvals.

A South Korean newspaper reported earlier on Wednesday that had Anbang agreed to buy Allianz’s life insurance unit for about 250 billion won ($216 million), citing unnamed sources in the insurance industry. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

