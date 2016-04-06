FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Anbang agrees to buy Allianz S.Korean life insurance unit-Korea Economic Daily
April 6, 2016

China's Anbang agrees to buy Allianz S.Korean life insurance unit-Korea Economic Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - China’s Anbang Insurance Group has signed an agreement to buy Allianz’s South Korean life insurance unit for about 250 billion won ($215.79 million), a South Korean newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Allianz and Anbang signed the sale agreement on Tuesday, with executives of Anbang, Allianz and Anbang-controlled Tongyang Life Insurance planning to visit local financial regulators on Wednesday to explain the agreement, the Korea Economic Daily reported citing unnamed sources in the insurance industry.

A spokesman for Allianz’ Korean unit could not be immediately reached. Allianz had put the unit up for sale as part of a global overhaul in a tough low-interest rate environment. ($1 = 1,158.5400 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
