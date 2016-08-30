FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Anbang seeks approval to buy Allianz's S.Korean unit - report
#Financials
August 30, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

China's Anbang seeks approval to buy Allianz's S.Korean unit - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China's Anbang Insurance Group has applied for regulatory approval for its planned $3 million acquisition of German insurer Allianz's South Korean business, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Anbang asked the Financial Services Commission on Aug. 25 to review whether the company was qualified to become the top shareholder of the unit, Yonhap said, citing the regulator.

A spokesman at the regulator was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
