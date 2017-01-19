FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz and Standard Chartered form bancassurance pact in Asia
#Financials
January 19, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 7 months ago

Allianz and Standard Chartered form bancassurance pact in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz and Standard Chartered Bank on Thursday announced a 15-year agreement to distribute Allianz's general insurance products in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and China.

"Bancassurance is a key focus for Standard Chartered, as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings that meet the evolving needs of our clients in branches and online," the bank's chief executive for retail banking, Karen Fawcett, said in a joint statement.

Asia's demand for non-life insurance is expected to grow at 10.8 percent annually over the next four years to reach $280 billion by 2020, the companies said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

