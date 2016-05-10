Allianz sells about 80,000 policies in Taiwan to Taiwan Life Insurance

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz SE on Tuesday said it was selling part of its life insurance portfolio in Taiwan to Taiwan Life Insurance.

Some 80,000 insurance policies were affected, Allianz said in a statement, adding that Taiwan Life Insurance was in a better position to manage these contracts.

The deal includes an Allianz Taiwan Life portfolio with liabilities worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.37 billion), the German company said, adding that staff at Taiwan Life would not be impacted by the sale.

It did not disclose a purchase price for the portfolio.