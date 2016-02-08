FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz, Bank of America invest in U.S. wind farms
February 8, 2016 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Allianz, Bank of America invest in U.S. wind farms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Allianz and Bank of America are investing in two U.S. wind parks developed by French utility EDF, the German insurer said on Monday.

The two wind parks, Roosevelt and Milo, are located in New Mexico and have a combined capacity of about 300 megawatts, using a total of 150 wind turbines to power about 170,000 households, Allianz added.

No financial details were disclosed. A source familiar with the matter said that the combined investment volume was more than 600 million euros ($671 million). ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

