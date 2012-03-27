Allianz buys wind parks to offset low bond yields

* Allianz buys 2 wind parks in France, 1 in Germany

* Insurer’s renewable investment now totals 1.3 bln eur

* Allianz expects to invest more in renewables

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - Allianz SE, Europe’s biggest insurer, has bought three wind parks, bringing the number it owns to 34, as it seeks stable long-term investments to offset earnings pressure from low yields on government bonds.

The company said on Tuesday it had bought two recently completed wind parks in France from German wind turbine maker Nordex SE, plus a further one in the German state of Lower Saxony from turnkey energy project developer WKN AG.

The acquisitions bring Allianz’s investment in renewable energy to more than 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion), with more on the way.

“Germany and France are important markets for us, and we expect to further expand in these and other key European markets,” David Jones, chief executive of Allianz Specialised Investments, said in a statement.

Allianz declined to give financial details of the latest transactions but a comparison with earlier investment totals showed they may be around 50 million euros.

Energy infrastructure projects have become a major investment target for insurers, who are struggling to offset the effects of low government bond yields on their investment income.

Infrastructure investments provide the stable income that insurers need to meet obligations to customers holding policies that may need to be paid decades in the future.

Peer Munich Re, the world’s biggest reinsurer, wants to invest 1.5 billion euros in infrastructure in the medium term, on top of the 2.5 billion it is ploughing into renewable energy.

Aside from the 34 wind farms, which have a total capacity of 658 megawatts, Allianz also owns seven solar parks generating 74 megawatts. The projects combined generate enough electricity for more than 350,000 households.

Wind energy is the biggest contributor among renewable in Germany and accounted for 8 percent of Germany’s power generation in 2011, according to industry association BDEW.

As a whole, renewables accounted for a fifth of generation, more than nuclear power, which stood slightly lower at 18 percent.

Onshore wind power, even though still depending on so-called feed-in tariffs, is cheaper than energy created from solar modules, which account for only 3 percent of Germany’s power generation.