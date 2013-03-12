Allianz Re sees reinsurance prices flat to lower

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - Allianz Re, the reinsurance unit of Europe’s biggest insurer, Allianz, expects stagnant-to-falling prices for risk cover in contract talks between insurance companies and their reinsurance backers in the coming months.

It would take a fundamental change in the amount of reinsurance supply available, or perhaps a catastrophic event like an earthquake or storm, to cause the pricing picture to change, Allianz Re Chief Executive Amer Ahmed told Reuters in an interview.

“Flat with some pressure downward is how I would describe it and that is my ongoing expectation for the foreseeable future,” said Ahmed, who has been at the helm of Allianz’s reinsurance unit -- which earns 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in gross premiums annually -- since January last year.

Reinsurers will be hammering out the prices and conditions for annual risk cover with their insurance company clients in Japan, India and Korea in April and parts of the U.S. market, Australia and Latin America in July.

Earlier on Tuesday, the world’s biggest reinsurer, Munich Re , predicted prices would move sideways but at a good level in those talks.

While about four fifths of Allianz Re’s activity is focused on handling the reinsurance needs of parent Allianz, about 10-15 percent of its business is in emerging markets.

Ahmed said he did not expect a significant change in the size of its business in emerging markets over the next one to two years.

“We are not happy with pricing levels there,” he said.

Ahmed also said market conditions were good for the sellers of catastrophe bonds, with high demand from investors, but he declined to comment on whether Allianz planned to issue any of those bonds soon.

“Cat bonds” allow insurers to pass on to financial market investors the risk of having to make big payouts towards damage caused by natural catastrophes such as hurricanes and earthquakes.