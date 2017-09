Feb 20 (Reuters) - Allianz SE : * Pimco says paul mcculley steps down as chief economist * Pimco says mcculley’s last day at the firm will be February 28 * Mcculley, in statement provided by pimco, says had rejoined pimco last year

to work with bill gross, and says “my mission here is complete” * Mcculley says in statement may pursue work in academic arena