Judge rules case against debt collector moot after damages offer
December 1, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

Judge rules case against debt collector moot after damages offer

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A proposed class action accusing Minnesota debt collector Allied Interstate of misleading practices cannot go forward because the named plaintiff in the case was offered full payment of damages, a Manhattan federal judge ruled on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest said plaintiff Gilberto Franco no longer has an interest in the lawsuit and cannot press claims on behalf of a class. Franco, who sued under the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was represented by Andrew Thomasson and other lawyers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NGol9I

