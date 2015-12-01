Judge rules case against debt collector moot after damages offer

A proposed class action accusing Minnesota debt collector Allied Interstate of misleading practices cannot go forward because the named plaintiff in the case was offered full payment of damages, a Manhattan federal judge ruled on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest said plaintiff Gilberto Franco no longer has an interest in the lawsuit and cannot press claims on behalf of a class. Franco, who sued under the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was represented by Andrew Thomasson and other lawyers.

