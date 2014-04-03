FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Allied Electronics sees full-year normalised HEPS between 45 pct and 55 pct higher
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 3, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Allied Electronics sees full-year normalised HEPS between 45 pct and 55 pct higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) -

* Allied electronics - headline eps for financial year ended 28 february 2014 expected to at 35 pct - 45 pct higher as against previous corresponding period

* Allied electronics corporation ltd - fy normalised headline eps is expected to be between 45 pct - 55 pct higher as against previous corresponding period

* Allied electronics corporation ltd - basic eps is expected to be between 280 pct (178 cents per share) and 300 pct(198 cents per share) higher as against previous corresponding period (loss of 99 cents per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.