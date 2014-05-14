BRIEF-Allied Electronics says FY HEPS at 188 cents

May 14 (Reuters) -

* FY revenue from continuing operations of 27.77 billion rand versus 24.46 billion rand

* FY operating profit before capital items from continuing operations of 1.34 billion rand

* FY basic EPS from continuing operations of 179 cents versus 153 cents a year earlier

* FY Headline EPS of 188 cents

* Dividends per share declared of 80 cents versus 60 cents a year earlier

* Altron Power is showing encouraging signs of recovery, we believe it can again contribute meaningfully to group in future