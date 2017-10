DUBLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks said on Thursday 17 percent of its mortgage customers were in arrears by 90 days or more in April, up from 15 percent at the end of last year.

It also said 35 percent of buy-to-let customers were in arrears in April, up from 32 percent at the end of last year, while 12 percent of private mortgage holders were in arrears, up from 11 percent.

The arrears figures include mortgages held by its EBS unit.