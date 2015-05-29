FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Allied Irish Banks appoints Bernard Byrne as CEO
May 29, 2015 / 6:34 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Allied Irish Banks appoints Bernard Byrne as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with new Reuters story number)

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks (AIB) , Ireland’s number two lender, said on Friday it had appointed Bernard Byrne as chief executive with immediate effect.

Byrne joined AIB in May 2010 as group chief financial officer and has headed up the retail, business and corporate segments of the firm.

Earlier this month state-owned AIB said it remained profitable in the first quarter of the year, with the Irish government beginning to consider the sale of part of its stake. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by David Holmes)

