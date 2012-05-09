FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allied Irish ends two-year absence from debt mkts
#Credit Markets
May 9, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

Allied Irish ends two-year absence from debt mkts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks (AIB) closed its first public debt issuance since March 2010 on Wednesday, raising the equivalent of 395 million euros ($513.30 million) through a securitisation of UK residential mortgages.

The bank, effectively nationalised last year after Ireland’s property crash saddled it with huge losses, said the 3-year AAA rated deal was priced at Libor plus 250bps with interest from a wide range of international investors.

It was the bank’s first deal without the help of a government guarantee since March 2009.

“This is a positive return to the markets for AIB and forms part of our longer term, diversified, funding strategy,” chief executive David Duffy said in a statement.

“It is also a further indicator of the improving international sentiment towards Ireland and the Irish financial system.”

Irish banks have been largely locked out of term funding markets after the country’s banking crisis pushed Ireland into an EU/IMF bailout, though Bank of Ireland managed to raise 2.9 billion euros in term loans last year.

