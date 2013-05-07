FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allied Irish says on track for pre-provision oper profit
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2013 / 6:22 AM / in 4 years

Allied Irish says on track for pre-provision oper profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks Plc says:

* On track to return to pre-provision operating profit for FY13

* Says 19.6 bln eur of non-core deleveraging completed by end Q1 2013, c. 95 pct of the year end 2013 target

* Expects to have fully achieved the non-core deleveraging target by Q3 2013 at levels comfortably within the PCAR 2011 capital assumptions

* says no material impact on balances as a result of the expiry of government’s Eligible Liabilities Guarantee scheme

* Says bad debt provisions for 2013 are expected to trend significantly lower from levels in 2012

* Says group’s core tier one capital ratio was 15.0 pct at end March 2013

