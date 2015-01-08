Ireland revises up value of Allied Irish shareholding

DUBLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Ireland has revised up the total value of its 99 percent shareholding in Allied Irish Banks (AIB) to 13.3 billion euros ($15.70 billion) from 11.6 billion euros a year ago, the country’s pension reserve fund said on Thursday.

Ireland completed its 21 billion euro rescue of AIB in 2011 but by issuing billions of euros of new shares, the quoted market price became an unreliable source in determining the bank’s value, according to the National Pension Reserve Fund (NPRF), which manages the state’s investment.

Instead the NPRF puts a value on the holding at the end of each year and after AIB returned to profit in 2014, the value of the state’s ordinary and preference shares was increased to 11.7 billion euros from 10 billion euros. The state also holds 1.6 billion euros of contingent capital notes or so-called CoCos.

Ireland pumped 64 billion euros, equivalent to 40 percent of annual economic output, into its banks after a 2008 crash and has recouped some of its capital in Bank of Ireland. It plans to sell shares in Allied Irish and permanent tsb over the next 12 months.

Ireland’s debt agency, under whose aegis the NPRF is run, also said in its business review for 2014 that it had reduced the state’s cash balances to 11.1 billion euros at the end of last year from 18.5 billion euros a year earlier

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) had said last year that it would seek to keep a lower cash buffer than the 12 to 15 months worth it had held for the previous two years as its access to bond markets returned to normal.

Dublin has also used some of the cash balances to facilitate the early repayment of funds borrowed from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of a three-year bailout that kept the economy afloat in 2010.