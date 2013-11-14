FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Allied Irish Banks says third-quarter NIM rises
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Allied Irish Banks says third-quarter NIM rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks PLC : * Trading performance in quarter 3 to end September 2013 continued to improve in line with expectations * Excluding ELG costs, average NIM for quarter 3 2013 was in excess of 1.4% * Operating expenses, including staff costs, have reduced due to management’s focus on and control of the cost agenda * Overall levels of wholesale funding reduced frm 30 June * Reliance on funding from monetary authorities decreased to c. E16BN at end September 2013 * Discussions with EC in relation to the final approval of AIB’s restructuring plan are at an advanced stage. * Central Bank of Ireland conducting asset quality review & balnce sheet assessment of credit institutions covered under ELG including AIB * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.