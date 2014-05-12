BRIEF-Allied Irish says returned to profitability in Q1

DUBLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks PLC : * The bank returned to profitability during Q1 * Significant reduction in impairment charges * Aib - net interest margin (nim) increased to c.1.57% in the quarter

excluding elg costs * Lending drawdowns of c. E1.1BN in Q1 2014, a c. 60% increase on Q1 2013 * Operating performance is trending positively * Aib says says disposals in afs portfolio, bespoke asset disposals

and nama coupon will enhance H1 2014 profitability. * Mortgage drawdowns in roi in Q1 2014 were c. 50% higher than Q1 2013 * Aib- total a rrears in the Irish residential mortgage portfolio were stable

in Q1 2014 * Aib in h214 hopes for agreement on possible conversion of some/all 2009 pref

shares and options re. contingent capital notes