BRIEF-Allied Irish sees materially lower FY provisions
November 27, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Allied Irish sees materially lower FY provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks PLC : * Non core deleveraging of E17 billion has been achieved to the end of October

2012 * Over 1,000 staff have departed AIB under the voluntary severance programme * Continued lower interest rate environment remains challenging * Deposits continue to increase notwithstanding outflows of

E1.4BN as result of isle of man, c. islands closures * Loan to deposit ratio reduced below 120% at end-October, from 125% at end of

June * The bank will re-engage with the market in a balanced and measured manner * Bad debt provisions for 2012 will materially reduce from elevated levels in

2011 * Arrears in Irish mortgage and sme portfolios have increased, however pace of

increase slowing * AIB remains well capitalised, notwithstanding the continued impact of overall

losses

