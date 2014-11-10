BRIEF-Allied Irish says profitable in Q3, begins writebacks

DUBLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks Plc

* Economic environment in aib’s main operating markets continued to improve

* Bank was profitable and capital generative in q3 of year

* Excluding impact of elg, nim was c.1.64 pct ytd september 2014 up from 1.60 pct in H1 2014.

* Lending approvals of c. Eur 9bn year to date across bank’s loan portfolios are c.39 pct higher than same period in 2013.

* Pace of loan redemptions continued to exceed new lending demand although pace of decline in net loans reduced

* Impaired loans have now reduced by c. 16 pct since december 2013

* Total number of accounts in arrears in irish residential mortgage portfolio has declined by c. 11 pct ytd

* Aib had an overall net writeback of provisions in first 9 months of 2014.

* Took up eur 1.9 bln euros of ecb’s targeted longer term refinancing

* Took up eur 1.9 bln euros of ecb's targeted longer term refinancing

* Transitional cet1 ratio increased to c.16.5 pct as of 30 september 2014