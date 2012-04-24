FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIB hires ex-Citigroup executive as risk officer
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

AIB hires ex-Citigroup executive as risk officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks (AIB) has hired former Citigroup executive Peter Rossiter as chief risk officer, part of a restructuring drive after its effective nationalisation late last year.

Rossiter has served since 2009 as chief risk officer at Irish Bank Resolution Corporation Ltd (IBRC), which was created from the remains of Anglo Irish Bank.

He spent 27 years in Citigroup, including senior risk positions in Moscow, London and Brussels.

Acting Chief Risk Officer Fidelma Clarke has been appointed head of governance and assurance, AIB said in a statement.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.