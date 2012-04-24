AIB hires ex-Citigroup executive as risk officer

DUBLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks (AIB) has hired former Citigroup executive Peter Rossiter as chief risk officer, part of a restructuring drive after its effective nationalisation late last year.

Rossiter has served since 2009 as chief risk officer at Irish Bank Resolution Corporation Ltd (IBRC), which was created from the remains of Anglo Irish Bank.

He spent 27 years in Citigroup, including senior risk positions in Moscow, London and Brussels.

Acting Chief Risk Officer Fidelma Clarke has been appointed head of governance and assurance, AIB said in a statement.