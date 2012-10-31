FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allied Irish aiming to woo investors over next two years
October 31, 2012 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

Allied Irish aiming to woo investors over next two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks’ expects to convince investors over the next two years to take a stake in the bank as it aims to extract itself from state control, Chief Executive David Duffy said on Wednesday.

“We have begun numerous discussions, talking about foreign investors in the bank... Those conversations have been positive,” Duffy told a parliamentary committee.

“Over two years, we would expect to be able to convince those investors that everything we’re doing would suggest you could trust a management team that would execute a model that would deliver sufficient return for investment.”

