Former Allied Irish CEO agrees to pension cut-paper

DUBLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive who oversaw the financial collapse of Allied Irish Banks has agreed to hand back at least one sixth of his pension following pressure from the government, the Irish Times reported on Wednesday.

Allied Irish, which fell into state control after a 20-billion-euro ($26 billion) bailout, this week wrote to 15 former senior executives, asking them to voluntarily return part of their pensions after reports taxpayer funds were being used to pay them.

Eugene Sheehy, who was chief executive of AIB in 2005-2009 when the Celtic Tiger boom collapsed, said in a letter to the Irish Times that he would take a cut in his annual pension to 250,000 euros ($320,000) from between 300,000 and 325,000 euros.

“I fully appreciate the ongoing difficulties facing the bank and the economy, and this is a personal decision on my part,” Sheehy was quoted as saying.

AIB declined to comment on the report, saying it was a matter for Sheehy and the trustees of its pension fund.

Irish media reports that taxpayer funds were being used to fund large payouts to some executives responsible for the bank’s financial collapse have increased pressure on AIB in recent days. The bank has said that is not the case.

The 20 billion euros the state pumped into AIB after a devastating property collapse was the most handed out to any Irish lender still open.

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny told parliament on Tuesday that the government could not force bankers to give up part of their pensions, but they had a moral responsibility to make a gesture.

Communications Minister Pat Rabbitte on Wednesday said he expected other AIB executives to also give up part of their pensions, but said it would be very difficult for the state to force them.